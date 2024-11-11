General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,683 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $11,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Olstein Capital Management L.P. raised its position in General Dynamics by 36.4% during the third quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. CWC Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter worth $771,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in General Dynamics by 87.6% during the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6,858 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $493,000. Finally, Peak Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in General Dynamics during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,022,000. 86.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $293.00 to $345.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. TD Cowen upgraded shares of General Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $317.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $309.00 to $306.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $323.69.

In related news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total value of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,106,515.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GD opened at $309.47 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $301.62 and its 200-day moving average is $295.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.32. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $238.31 and a 52 week high of $313.11. The company has a market capitalization of $85.09 billion, a PE ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.61.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.48 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $11.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 16.59%. General Dynamics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

