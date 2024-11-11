GDS Wealth Management Makes New $444,000 Investment in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,725 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in Fortinet by 11.8% during the third quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 135,500 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP increased its holdings in Fortinet by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 2,163,093 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $130,370,000 after purchasing an additional 395,477 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Fortinet by 543.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 157,319 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,765,000 after acquiring an additional 132,871 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Fortinet by 10.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,893 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after buying an additional 13,178 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortinet by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 152,532 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $11,829,000 after purchasing an additional 34,727 shares during the last quarter. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on FTNT. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Wedbush upped their target price on Fortinet from $78.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho lowered shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $77.72.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Fortinet stock opened at $92.04 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. Fortinet, Inc. has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $92.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.17.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total value of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,842,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. Company insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

