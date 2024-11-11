GDS Wealth Management Increases Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

GDS Wealth Management boosted its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 7.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,989 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,558 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $14,221,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on TJX. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

TJX Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX opened at $117.83 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $87.26 and a one year high of $121.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $132.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is 36.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total transaction of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

