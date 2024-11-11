GDS Wealth Management Has $17.38 Million Stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV)

GDS Wealth Management grew its position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:LGOV – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 775,683 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,642 shares during the quarter. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for about 1.7% of GDS Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GDS Wealth Management owned 3.62% of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF worth $17,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $53,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $112,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the third quarter valued at $155,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Private Client Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

Get First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

LGOV opened at $21.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.54. First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $20.01 and a 1-year high of $23.64.

First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Company Profile

The First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF (LGOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund holds an actively managed portfolio of US government bonds with an average duration of eight or more years. The fund seeks current income with a focus on capital preservation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Long Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.