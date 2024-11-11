GDS Wealth Management Has $1.11 Million Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GDS Wealth Management lifted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,018 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. GDS Wealth Management’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 211,017 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,294,000 after buying an additional 20,142 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 4.8% during the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 11,680 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. Verus Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of International Business Machines by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 55,061 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,514,000 after purchasing an additional 4,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 200,872 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,359,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.96% of the company’s stock.

Get International Business Machines alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on IBM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $209.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on International Business Machines from $205.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on International Business Machines from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of International Business Machines from $217.00 to $208.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.12.

International Business Machines Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE IBM opened at $213.72 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $218.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $192.36. The stock has a market cap of $197.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a P/E/G ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 0.71. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $145.28 and a 52-week high of $237.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 40.52% and a net margin of 10.22%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.23%.

Insider Buying and Selling at International Business Machines

In other International Business Machines news, SVP Nickle Jaclyn Lamoreaux sold 3,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.20, for a total transaction of $774,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,463,928. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

International Business Machines Profile

(Free Report)

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for International Business Machines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Business Machines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.