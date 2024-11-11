GDS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 77,751 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.
Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at Pinterest
In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Get Our Latest Research Report on PINS
Pinterest Trading Down 14.0 %
Shares of PINS stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.
Pinterest Company Profile
Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pinterest
- The Basics of Support and Resistance
- 3 Under-the-Radar Healthcare Companies
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Globalstar: The Next Big Satellite Winner After Deal With Apple?
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Archer Aviation: Taking Off in Tokyo and Beyond?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.