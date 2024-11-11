GDS Wealth Management Acquires Shares of 77,751 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

GDS Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,517,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 157.7% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Pinterest by 113.4% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new position in Pinterest in the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinterest alerts:

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In other Pinterest news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total value of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 33,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,150 shares of Pinterest stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.52, for a total transaction of $38,548.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,129,154.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Donnelly Julia Brau sold 30,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.72, for a total transaction of $990,761.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 297,351 shares in the company, valued at $9,729,324.72. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on PINS. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Pinterest from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Pinterest from $41.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Pinterest in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pinterest currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.22.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PINS

Pinterest Trading Down 14.0 %

Shares of PINS stock opened at $29.18 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.36. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.00 and a twelve month high of $45.19. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.02.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PINS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.