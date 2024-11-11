FY2026 Earnings Estimate for NanoXplore Issued By B. Riley

NanoXplore Inc. (TSE:GRA – Free Report) – Stock analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for NanoXplore in a research note issued on Friday, November 8th. B. Riley analyst M. Key now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for NanoXplore’s current full-year earnings is $0.02 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for NanoXplore’s FY2028 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Ventum Cap Mkts raised NanoXplore to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th.

NanoXplore Trading Up 1.3 %

GRA opened at C$2.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.36, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$2.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.45. NanoXplore has a 1-year low of C$1.87 and a 1-year high of C$2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$406.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.00 and a beta of 1.26.

NanoXplore (TSE:GRA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 18th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.01). NanoXplore had a negative return on equity of 10.42% and a negative net margin of 8.97%. The company had revenue of C$38.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$37.37 million.

NanoXplore Company Profile

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. The company offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. It provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

