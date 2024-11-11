FY2025 EPS Estimates for Harley-Davidson Reduced by Analyst

Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research dropped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Harley-Davidson in a research report issued on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Research analyst R. Singhi now forecasts that the company will earn $4.21 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $4.27. The consensus estimate for Harley-Davidson’s current full-year earnings is $3.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Harley-Davidson’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.81 EPS and Q2 2026 earnings at $1.49 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Harley-Davidson from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. StockNews.com cut Harley-Davidson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Bank of America cut their price objective on Harley-Davidson from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Baird R W cut shares of Harley-Davidson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.57.

Shares of NYSE:HOG opened at $32.92 on Monday. Harley-Davidson has a 12 month low of $26.35 and a 12 month high of $44.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.56 and a 200 day moving average of $35.24.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 3.5% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,428,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,372,000 after purchasing an additional 452,536 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,576,000 after acquiring an additional 708,260 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in Harley-Davidson by 17.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,705,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,372,000 after acquiring an additional 842,407 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Harley-Davidson by 42.8% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,263,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,932,000 after acquiring an additional 678,092 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Harley-Davidson by 5.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 647,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,929,000 after acquiring an additional 30,725 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Maryrose Sylvester sold 4,278 shares of Harley-Davidson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $137,965.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,687 shares in the company, valued at $570,405.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.1725 per share. This represents a $0.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.54%.

Harley-Davidson declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, July 25th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 19.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Harley-Davidson Motor Company, LiveWire, and Harley-Davidson Financial Services. The Harley-Davidson Motor Company segment designs, manufactures, and sells motorcycles, including cruiser, trike, touring, standard, sportbike, adventure, and dual sport, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, and apparel, as well as licenses its trademarks and related services.

