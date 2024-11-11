Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO) Releases Q4 2024 Earnings Guidance

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) updated its fourth quarter 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.050-0.020 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.020. The company issued revenue guidance of $280.0 million-$294.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.4 million. Funko also updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS.

FNKO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Funko from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Funko from $9.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:FNKO traded down $1.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.18. 2,031,731 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 365,603. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $603.05 million, a PE ratio of -23.29 and a beta of 1.21. Funko has a 12 month low of $5.36 and a 12 month high of $12.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Funko (NASDAQ:FNKO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.25. Funko had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a negative return on equity of 4.69%. The firm had revenue of $247.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.04 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Funko will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $129,924.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at $485,675.16. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Michael C. Lunsford sold 5,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $56,345.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 98,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $945,201.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew David Oddie sold 10,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $129,924.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $485,675.16. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 35,805 shares of company stock valued at $415,169. 4.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Funko, Inc, a pop culture consumer products company, designs, sources, and distributes licensed pop culture products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides media and entertainment content, including movies, television (TV) shows, video games, music, and sports; figures, handbags, backpacks, wallets, apparel, accessories, plush products, homewares, and digital non-fungible tokens; and art prints and vinyl records, posters, soundtracks, toys, books, games, and other collectibles.

