FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Shares Purchased by Fountainhead AM LLC

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its stake in FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Free Report) by 9.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 800,731 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,644 shares during the quarter. FS KKR Capital makes up approximately 3.3% of Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Fountainhead AM LLC owned about 0.29% of FS KKR Capital worth $15,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 198.7% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 1,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 195,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.56, for a total transaction of $3,816,918.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FS KKR Capital Price Performance

Shares of NYSE FSK traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $21.09. The company had a trading volume of 396,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,412,919. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 52 week low of $18.31 and a 52 week high of $21.24. The stock has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.96.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.04. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 29.98% and a return on equity of 12.25%. The company had revenue of $441.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $423.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts expect that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

FS KKR Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.7%. This is an increase from FS KKR Capital’s previous None dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 4th. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is 136.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research note on Wednesday, August 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is a business development company specializing in investments in debt securities. It provides customized credit solutions to private middle market U.S. companies. It invest primarily in the senior secured debt and, to a lesser extent, the subordinated debt of private middle market U.S.

