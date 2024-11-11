FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO) Shares Acquired by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in FS Credit Opportunities Corp. (NYSE:FSCO – Free Report) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,399 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in FS Credit Opportunities were worth $441,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in FS Credit Opportunities by 2,693.8% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,050,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,091,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,488 shares during the period. Vista Finance LLC lifted its holdings in FS Credit Opportunities by 865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vista Finance LLC now owns 1,609,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,255,000 after buying an additional 1,443,169 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 165.9% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 770,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,907,000 after acquiring an additional 480,537 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities by 44.6% in the first quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 332,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,972,000 after acquiring an additional 102,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS Credit Opportunities in the first quarter valued at $515,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FSCO opened at $6.51 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.35. FS Credit Opportunities Corp. has a 12-month low of $5.47 and a 12-month high of $6.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.06%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st.

In related news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of FS Credit Opportunities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares in the company, valued at $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 218,961 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.15, for a total transaction of $1,346,610.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $715,226.55. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael C. Forman sold 102,860 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.11, for a total value of $628,474.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,100.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

FS Credit Opportunities Corp. is a close ended fixed income fund launched by Franklin Square Capital Partners. The fund is managed by FS Global Advisor, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe, with a strong focus on Europe and the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

