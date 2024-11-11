Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Bought by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 422,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,395 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc owned approximately 0.50% of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF worth $9,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLCB. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 31.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 21,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 5,147 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 28,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $606,000 after buying an additional 875 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 288.3% in the second quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 37,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 28,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 60,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after buying an additional 2,850 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Stock Performance

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $21.39 on Monday. Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $20.39 and a 12 month high of $22.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.45.

Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Core Bond ETF (FLCB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that holds US investment-grade bonds, including Treasurys, MBS and investment-grade corporate bonds. Managers aim for similar risk traits to the Bloomberg U.S FLCB was launched on Sep 17, 2019 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

