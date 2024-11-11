Fountainhead AM LLC Sells 69 Shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

Fountainhead AM LLC lessened its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,109 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 69 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Texas Pacific Land were worth $1,866,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 1.1% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 7,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 23.7% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 1,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 85.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 934 shares during the period. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Balentine LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Pacific Land in the third quarter worth $445,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.94% of the company’s stock.

Texas Pacific Land Stock Performance

TPL stock traded down $12.56 on Monday, reaching $1,361.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,556. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $993.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $820.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a 12-month low of $467.62 and a 12-month high of $1,417.72. The firm has a market cap of $31.29 billion, a PE ratio of 70.50 and a beta of 1.56.

Texas Pacific Land Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a $1.60 dividend. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.01%.

Separately, BWS Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $917.00 price target on shares of Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

About Texas Pacific Land

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company owns a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres, total of approximately 195,000 NRA located in the western part of Texas.

