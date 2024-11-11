Fountainhead AM LLC Has $565,000 Stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Fountainhead AM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,768 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 819 shares during the quarter. Fountainhead AM LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 13.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 18,634,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,397,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,380 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,235,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,453,000 after buying an additional 503,678 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,731,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,785,000 after buying an additional 257,285 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 25.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,404,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,981,000 after buying an additional 1,281,810 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,261,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,288,000 after buying an additional 400,873 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF stock traded down $0.04 on Monday, hitting $59.74. The stock had a trading volume of 1,635,757 shares. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.47 and a 200 day moving average of $56.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.79.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.