Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target Raised to $95.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $85.00 to $95.00 in a research note released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Fortinet from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Fortinet from $65.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. DZ Bank raised shares of Fortinet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.72.

Get Fortinet alerts:

View Our Latest Report on FTNT

Fortinet Price Performance

Insiders Place Their Bets

FTNT stock opened at $92.04 on Friday. Fortinet has a one year low of $49.63 and a one year high of $92.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $78.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.40 billion, a PE ratio of 46.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45.

In related news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,307 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.89, for a total transaction of $1,908,610.23. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,915,530 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,692,751.70. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 70,538 shares of company stock valued at $5,403,559. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Winthrop Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Fortinet during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 73.3% in the third quarter. Private Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 409 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in Fortinet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.