Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.200-2.280 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.9 billion-$5.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.9 billion. Fortinet also updated its Q4 guidance to $0.58-0.62 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FTNT shares. HSBC upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortinet from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Hsbc Global Res raised Fortinet from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Fortinet from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Fortinet from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.72.

FTNT stock traded up $8.36 during trading on Friday, reaching $92.04. 13,790,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,707,677. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $49.63 and a twelve month high of $92.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.74 and its 200 day moving average is $68.15. The firm has a market cap of $70.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Fortinet news, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.06, for a total transaction of $1,731,010.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,842,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,434,657.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 70,538 shares of company stock worth $5,403,559 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 18.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

