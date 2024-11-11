Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 2.550-2.750 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 2.890. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Fluor also updated its FY24 guidance to $2.55-2.75 EPS.

Fluor Stock Down 13.6 %

NYSE FLR opened at $50.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a PE ratio of 33.95, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.90. Fluor has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $60.10. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.80 and its 200 day moving average is $46.48.

Get Fluor alerts:

Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The construction company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Fluor had a return on equity of 25.02% and a net margin of 2.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Fluor will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on FLR shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fluor from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Fluor from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Fluor from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $51.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Fluor from $39.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.29.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Fluor

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluor

In other Fluor news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 55,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO John C. Regan sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.31, for a total transaction of $628,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 55,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,703,669.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Joseph L. Brennan sold 4,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.01, for a total transaction of $200,640.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 53,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,885.27. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,261 shares of company stock worth $2,156,604. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Fluor

(Get Free Report)

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. The company operates through Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other segments. The Energy Solutions segment provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.