Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Releases FY24 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.24-1.28 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.12-5.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.14 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 1.240-1.280 EPS.

Flowers Foods Stock Performance

FLO stock opened at $21.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.36. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Flowers Foods has a 12-month low of $19.64 and a 12-month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

Flowers Foods Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.21%.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.75.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

Further Reading

