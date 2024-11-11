FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Time to Sell?

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (NYSEARCA:GUNR – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $35.76 and last traded at $35.76, with a volume of 201 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.74.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Trading Down 0.6 %

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.23 billion, a PE ratio of 7.47 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Trading of FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC lifted its stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 182.5% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 803 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV purchased a new stake in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund in the third quarter worth $34,000. White Pine Investment CO boosted its holdings in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 3.5% in the second quarter. White Pine Investment CO now owns 36,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 33,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,543 shares during the period.

FlexShares Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Morningstar Global Upstream Natural Resources Index Fund (GUNR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks an index of global companies that operate, manage or produce natural resources in energy, agriculture, metals, timber or water.

