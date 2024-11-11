First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) in a report published on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FCAP opened at $34.97 on Friday. First Capital has a 52-week low of $24.40 and a 52-week high of $38.00. The company has a market cap of $117.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The savings and loans company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 20.87% and a return on equity of 11.08%. The business had revenue of $10.93 million during the quarter.

First Capital Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from First Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 13th. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.86%.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Capital stock. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Free Report) by 7.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,460 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned approximately 0.37% of First Capital worth $361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Capital

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

