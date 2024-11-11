First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Sold by Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC

Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC reduced its position in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,768 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 394 shares during the quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $579,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First American Financial by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 187,285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,434,000 after acquiring an additional 12,720 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in First American Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,567,038 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $645,118,000 after acquiring an additional 431,089 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in First American Financial by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,426,821 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $76,977,000 after acquiring an additional 86,330 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of First American Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,191,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in First American Financial during the first quarter worth about $2,634,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.05% of the company’s stock.

Get First American Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FAF. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on First American Financial from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of First American Financial from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $66.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.50.

First American Financial Price Performance

Shares of FAF stock opened at $64.23 on Monday. First American Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $67.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.58. The firm has a market cap of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.17 and a beta of 1.29.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.19. First American Financial had a net margin of 1.58% and a return on equity of 7.95%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.22 earnings per share. First American Financial’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that First American Financial Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First American Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is currently 242.70%.

First American Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Home Warranty segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services internationally.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First American Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First American Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.