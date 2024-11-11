Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Holdings Lowered by Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC

Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 8.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,434 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 409 shares during the quarter. Legacy Capital Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FIS. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at approximately $327,000. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new position in Fidelity National Information Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $226,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 309.5% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $969,000 after purchasing an additional 8,743 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the third quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

NYSE FIS opened at $88.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $79.44. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.57 and a twelve month high of $91.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.41 billion, a PE ratio of 35.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 15.35% and a net margin of 14.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is 57.37%.

Insider Transactions at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 626 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.25 per share, for a total transaction of $55,244.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,397 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $91.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.68.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

