Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Shares Sold by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 32.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,311 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384,737 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Ferguson worth $162,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 303.7% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,834,000. TD Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in Ferguson by 53.4% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,953,000 after acquiring an additional 111,357 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth $26,379,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ferguson by 1,835.1% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,697,000 after purchasing an additional 7,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

FERG stock traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, reaching $209.02. 320,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,265,130. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $198.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 24.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $159.20 and a 52-week high of $225.63.

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 17th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.01 billion. Ferguson had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 36.53%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ferguson plc will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.05%.

In related news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $267,318.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Richard Winckler sold 1,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.75, for a total value of $267,318.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,750. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Garland Williams sold 1,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.22, for a total value of $224,963.96. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $378,696.04. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,313 shares of company stock worth $2,477,901. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently commented on FERG shares. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $203.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Ferguson from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Ferguson from $238.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Ferguson from $211.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ferguson from $229.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferguson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $233.38.

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

