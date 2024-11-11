FDx Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,741 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for about 4.5% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $16,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWD. Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth $25,000. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 382.1% in the second quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 188 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the second quarter worth about $37,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock traded up $1.57 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $196.92. The company had a trading volume of 381,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,726,932. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $189.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.60. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.68 and a fifty-two week high of $197.21. The firm has a market cap of $61.69 billion, a PE ratio of 17.81 and a beta of 0.77.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

