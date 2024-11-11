FDx Advisors Inc. Sells 759 Shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

FDx Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 2.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,422 shares of the company’s stock after selling 759 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF makes up about 1.1% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $4,037,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the third quarter worth $67,000. Arrow Financial Corp bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth about $233,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 101,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,358,000 after purchasing an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $265,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SDY traded up $0.69 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $142.24. The stock had a trading volume of 47,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,901. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $140.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.37. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a one year low of $113.70 and a one year high of $144.06.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

