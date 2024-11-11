FDx Advisors Inc. Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

FDx Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 18.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,222 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,639 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VB traded up $3.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $256.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 666,337. The company’s 50-day moving average is $235.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $227.26. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $181.96 and a fifty-two week high of $256.72. The stock has a market cap of $63.56 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

