FDx Advisors Inc. Has $2.78 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

FDx Advisors Inc. cut its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 95,591 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,062 shares during the quarter. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $2,779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 25 LLC raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. 25 LLC now owns 72,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,970,000 after buying an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Boltwood Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 61,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 48.7% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTL traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $27.33. 470,498 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,341,733. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $28.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.89. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a one year low of $25.69 and a one year high of $29.94.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

