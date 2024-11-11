FDx Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ICON Public were worth $892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP grew its stake in shares of ICON Public by 19.5% in the second quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 119,728 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 19,546 shares during the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 95,753 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,016,000 after buying an additional 13,163 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of ICON Public by 12.3% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,020 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Sara Bay Financial purchased a new position in shares of ICON Public during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,143,000. Finally, Motco raised its holdings in shares of ICON Public by 1.5% during the first quarter. Motco now owns 3,882 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. 95.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of ICON Public to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of ICON Public from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $340.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Barclays cut their price objective on ICON Public from $330.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered ICON Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ICON Public from $370.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $304.27.

Shares of ICLR traded up $1.63 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $216.56. 309,090 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 680,420. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $277.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $304.80. ICON Public Limited has a 52-week low of $208.65 and a 52-week high of $347.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34. The company has a market cap of $17.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.25.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical research company reported $3.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.72 by ($0.37). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. ICON Public had a return on equity of 11.91% and a net margin of 9.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that ICON Public Limited will post 13.43 earnings per share for the current year.

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

