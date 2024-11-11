FDx Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

FDx Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,485 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,014 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 1.7% of FDx Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $6,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of USMV. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 558.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 20,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 17,126 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 292.2% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 57,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,785,000 after acquiring an additional 42,659 shares in the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $291,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 10,839.6% during the 1st quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after acquiring an additional 18,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 6,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 3,485 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of USMV traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $93.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,849,251 shares. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45. The stock has a market cap of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $91.26 and its 200 day moving average is $87.03.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

