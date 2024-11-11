FB Financial (NYSE:FBK) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of FB Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Hovde Group boosted their price objective on FB Financial from $52.50 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of FB Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on FB Financial from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.80.

Get FB Financial alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on FBK

FB Financial Price Performance

Shares of FBK stock traded up $0.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.72. 2,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 148,259. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.35 and a beta of 1.12. FB Financial has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $57.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.16.

FB Financial (NYSE:FBK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $169.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.44 million. FB Financial had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.38%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FB Financial will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

FB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. FB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.69%.

Insider Transactions at FB Financial

In related news, major shareholder James W. Ayers purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,902,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,729,672.33. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other FB Financial news, major shareholder James W. Ayers bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $48.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,260.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 10,902,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $524,729,672.33. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder James W. Ayers acquired 500 shares of FB Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,906,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $556,248,891. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 10,000 shares of company stock worth $489,910. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FB Financial

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FB Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in FB Financial in the first quarter valued at $165,000. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in FB Financial during the third quarter valued at about $202,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in FB Financial during the second quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of FB Financial by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.40% of the company’s stock.

About FB Financial

(Get Free Report)

FB Financial Corporation operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank that provides a suite of commercial and consumer banking services to businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company operates in segments, such as Banking and Mortgage. It offers checking, demand, money market, and savings accounts; deposit and lending products and services to corporate, commercial, and consumer customers; and time deposits and certificates of deposits, as well as residential mortgage loans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.