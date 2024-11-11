Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Price Target Raised to $7.50 at DA Davidson

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Free Report) had its price objective raised by DA Davidson from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note released on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Fastly’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on FSLY. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James downgraded shares of Fastly from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Fastly from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on shares of Fastly from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.94.

Shares of NYSE:FSLY traded down $0.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 257,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,543,289. Fastly has a 12 month low of $5.52 and a 12 month high of $25.87. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.13, a current ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.09 and its 200 day moving average is $7.54.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $137.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.86 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 27.47% and a negative return on equity of 13.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Fastly will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 570,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,366.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Fastly news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 15,933 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $98,465.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 570,124 shares in the company, valued at $3,523,366.32. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CTO Artur Bergman sold 16,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.18, for a total value of $103,502.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,225,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,476,556.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,628 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,959 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Cambridge Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastly by 27,666.7% in the 1st quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 4,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth about $38,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fastly by 41.1% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 5,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Fastly during the first quarter valued at about $92,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.71% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

