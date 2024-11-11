Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Falcon’s Beyond Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.05, but opened at $9.88. Falcon’s Beyond Global shares last traded at $9.88, with a volume of 201 shares changing hands.
Falcon’s Beyond Global Stock Performance
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.15.
Falcon’s Beyond Global (NASDAQ:FBYD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter.
About Falcon’s Beyond Global
Falcon's Beyond Global, Inc operates as an entertainment company in the United States, Saudi Arabia, Caribbean, Hong Kong, and internationally. The company creates master plans; designs attractions and experiential entertainment; and produces content, interactives, and software, as well as engages in media and audio production, project management, experiential technologies, and attraction hardware development, procurement, and sales.
