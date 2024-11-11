Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Stock Holdings Lessened by Atria Investments Inc

Atria Investments Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments Inc’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $11,288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $25,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the first quarter worth $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fair Isaac by 81.8% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 20 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Family Firm Inc. acquired a new stake in Fair Isaac during the second quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors own 85.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Fair Isaac Stock Performance

NYSE FICO opened at $2,332.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.05, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,947.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,647.69. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $900.01 and a 52 week high of $2,351.98.

Insider Transactions at Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, July 30th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, Director Joanna Rees sold 3,961 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,750.00, for a total transaction of $6,931,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FICO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,967.00 to $2,109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $2,040.00 price target on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $1,850.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,100.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Fair Isaac from $2,150.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,964.92.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FICO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.