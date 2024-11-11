F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Sold by Chartwell Investment Partners LLC

Chartwell Investment Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 696,130 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 73,765 shares during the quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC owned approximately 0.19% of F.N.B. worth $9,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FNB. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 181.6% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,047,133 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,045,000 after buying an additional 1,964,884 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in F.N.B. by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 22,176,107 shares of the bank’s stock worth $303,361,000 after purchasing an additional 647,335 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,292,000. Choreo LLC acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,802,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in F.N.B. during the third quarter worth approximately $2,223,000. 79.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FNB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Stephens upped their price objective on F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Friday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.33.

F.N.B. stock opened at $16.14 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.06. The firm has a market cap of $5.80 billion, a PE ratio of 14.81 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. F.N.B. Co. has a 52-week low of $10.98 and a 52-week high of $16.76.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). F.N.B. had a net margin of 16.29% and a return on equity of 8.49%. The company had revenue of $413.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.80 million. On average, research analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

