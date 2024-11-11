Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Price Target Raised to $210.00

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Oppenheimer from $155.00 to $210.00 in a report released on Friday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the online travel company’s stock.

EXPE has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Expedia Group from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Truist Financial initiated coverage on Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.88.

Shares of EXPE opened at $180.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The company has a market cap of $23.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.78.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 6.09%. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total value of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,379,487.80. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its position in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Expedia Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

