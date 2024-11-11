Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) Given New $190.00 Price Target at Susquehanna

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Susquehanna from $145.00 to $190.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the online travel company’s stock. Susquehanna’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 1.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on EXPE. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of Expedia Group in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.62.

Get Expedia Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on Expedia Group

Expedia Group Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:EXPE traded up $5.78 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $186.54. 625,715 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,177,272. Expedia Group has a twelve month low of $107.25 and a twelve month high of $190.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.44. The company has a market capitalization of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The online travel company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.53 billion. Expedia Group had a return on equity of 50.38% and a net margin of 7.97%. Expedia Group’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Expedia Group will post 8.99 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Expedia Group news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total transaction of $729,128.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,379,487.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 12,602 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.50, for a total transaction of $1,657,163.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,829,740. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert J. Dzielak sold 5,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.60, for a total value of $729,128.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,543 shares in the company, valued at $11,379,487.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 48,019 shares of company stock worth $6,958,891. 6.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Expedia Group

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EXPE. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,754 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $704,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 11,367 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. GHE LLC lifted its holdings in Expedia Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. GHE LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,028 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 7.1% during the second quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 1,517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 90.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Expedia Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through B2C, B2B, and trivago segments. Its B2C segment includes Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand offers various travel products and services; Hotels.com for lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, Wotif Group, ebookers, CheapTickets, Hotwire.com and CarRentals.com.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Expedia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expedia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.