Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL) Stake Raised by Covestor Ltd

Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,335 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Exelixis by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 35,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 1,301 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Exelixis by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,746 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 3,510 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 81.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 505,319 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,991,000 after buying an additional 227,541 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 8.6% during the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,182 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after buying an additional 4,299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 1.4% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,534,490 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,425,000 after buying an additional 20,899 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Exelixis Stock Performance

NASDAQ EXEL opened at $36.25 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.51. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.75. Exelixis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.20 and a twelve month high of $36.60.

Insider Transactions at Exelixis

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $539.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $490.31 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. Exelixis’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total value of $515,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,256,081.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Dana Aftab sold 1,162 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.40, for a total value of $36,486.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 498,945 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,666,873. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 20,000 shares of Exelixis stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.79, for a total transaction of $515,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 630,325 shares in the company, valued at $16,256,081.75. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 256,398 shares of company stock worth $8,261,667. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EXEL. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Exelixis from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Exelixis from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Exelixis from $29.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Exelixis from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Exelixis has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.44.

About Exelixis

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

