Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Stake Cut by Sheets Smith Wealth Management

Sheets Smith Wealth Management decreased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,072 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Sheets Smith Wealth Management’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EEFT. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 567,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,337,000 after buying an additional 24,566 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the first quarter worth about $1,638,000. Ellsworth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 2nd quarter worth about $514,000. SG Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 106.8% in the 1st quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 41,934 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 21,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Euronet Worldwide by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 767,293 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,415,000 after purchasing an additional 10,689 shares during the period. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $118.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.38.

In related news, CEO Juan Bianchi sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.58, for a total value of $410,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,440 shares in the company, valued at $1,276,095.20. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 10.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:EEFT opened at $101.98 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $99.50 and a 200-day moving average of $103.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $79.50 and a twelve month high of $117.66.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The business services provider reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.92 by $0.11. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 26.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

