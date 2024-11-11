Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.39 (NYSE:ETD)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. (NYSE:ETD – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, October 30th,Zacks Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.39 per share on Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 12th.

Ethan Allen Interiors has increased its dividend by an average of 30.5% annually over the last three years. Ethan Allen Interiors has a dividend payout ratio of 67.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Ethan Allen Interiors to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 61.2%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Price Performance

ETD stock opened at $29.08 on Monday. Ethan Allen Interiors has a 12 month low of $25.33 and a 12 month high of $35.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $739.50 million, a PE ratio of 11.77 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.58.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Ethan Allen Interiors in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Ethan Allen Interiors news, CEO M Farooq Kathwari sold 10,000 shares of Ethan Allen Interiors stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.87, for a total value of $308,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,698,905 shares in the company, valued at $52,445,197.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $929,700. Insiders own 10.48% of the company’s stock.

About Ethan Allen Interiors

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc operates as an interior design company, and manufacturer and retailer of home furnishings in the United States, Mexico, Honduras, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. Its products include case goods items, such as beds, dressers, armoires, tables, chairs, buffets, entertainment units, home office furniture, and wooden accents; upholstery comprising fabric-covered items, such as sleepers, recliners and other motion furniture, chairs, ottomans, custom pillows, sofas, loveseats, cut fabrics, and leather; and home accent items consisting of window treatments and drapery hardware, wall decors, florals, lighting, clocks, mattresses, bedspreads, throws, pillows, decorative accents, area rugs, wall coverings, and home and garden furnishings.

