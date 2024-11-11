Essex Savings Bank Takes Position in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Essex Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Rush Enterprises in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 266.1% in the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 41.3% during the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Rush Enterprises during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Rush Enterprises by 147.5% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Rush Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RUSHA opened at $62.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50-day moving average of $52.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.70. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.13 and a 12 month high of $65.15.

Rush Enterprises Dividend Announcement

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.02. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 3.93%. The company had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 19.10%.

Insider Transactions at Rush Enterprises

In other news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Jason Wilder sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.68, for a total value of $232,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,597.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Steven L. Keller sold 14,625 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $855,562.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,876,852.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 220,500 shares of company stock valued at $13,552,133 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on Rush Enterprises from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

Rush Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, Blue Bird, and Dennis Eagle.

Featured Articles

