Essex Savings Bank Sells 126 Shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Essex Savings Bank reduced its position in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 3.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,229 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 126 shares during the quarter. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.1% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 30,884,412 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,691,577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,109 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medtronic by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 8,307,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $653,854,000 after buying an additional 637,931 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 7.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,120,554 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $560,494,000 after buying an additional 515,751 shares during the period. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD raised its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2.3% during the first quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 6,635,054 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $578,245,000 after acquiring an additional 147,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Medtronic by 2.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 6,391,865 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $575,460,000 after acquiring an additional 145,504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. Daiwa America upgraded shares of Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Truist Financial upped their target price on Medtronic from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Medtronic from $92.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $95.36.

MDT opened at $87.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $112.50 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Medtronic plc has a 1 year low of $69.32 and a 1 year high of $92.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.48.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The medical technology company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.90 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 12.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 94.59%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

