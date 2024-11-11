Essex Savings Bank Increases Position in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Essex Savings Bank lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in American Tower were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of American Tower by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 227.0% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in American Tower in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,559,000. Equitable Trust Co. boosted its holdings in American Tower by 212.4% in the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 12,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,801,000 after buying an additional 8,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stiles Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in American Tower by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 11,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,599,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $201.80 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $94.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.15, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.84. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $170.46 and a 12-month high of $243.56. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $226.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27.

American Tower Dividend Announcement

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.77 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 22.01% and a net margin of 10.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.58 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 10.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 9th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 9th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 273.42%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Tower from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on American Tower from $226.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company cut American Tower from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $230.00 in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on American Tower from $212.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on American Tower from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $235.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AMT

American Tower Profile

(Free Report)

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.