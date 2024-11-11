Essex Savings Bank Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Essex Savings Bank cut its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 3.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,571 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 63 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Romano Brothers AND Company raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.0% during the third quarter. Romano Brothers AND Company now owns 4,122 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Delta Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.2% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $849,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the third quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,409 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballast Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.6% during the second quarter. Ballast Inc. now owns 1,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 42.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of GLD opened at $247.96 on Monday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $179.11 and a 1-year high of $257.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $244.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $228.71.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

