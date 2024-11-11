Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Shares Bought by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 407.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,257 shares during the quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $34,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Equinix by 29.4% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equinix during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Equinix by 38.4% in the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in Equinix by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQIX shares. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Equinix from $873.00 to $971.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Scotiabank raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $954.00 to $985.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. HSBC upgraded Equinix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $865.00 to $1,000.00 in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Equinix from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $944.63.

Equinix Stock Performance

Shares of EQIX opened at $921.06 on Monday. Equinix, Inc. has a one year low of $684.14 and a one year high of $943.02. The stock has a market cap of $88.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $877.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $811.74.

Equinix Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a $4.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 153.65%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Equinix news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 1,726 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $904.99, for a total transaction of $1,562,012.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,959.95. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Charles J. Meyers sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $823.97, for a total transaction of $5,136,628.98. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 7,680 shares in the company, valued at $6,328,089.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,632 shares of company stock worth $10,633,777 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Profile

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

