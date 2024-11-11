Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC downgraded shares of Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $81.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock, down from their prior target price of $154.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ENPH. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Enphase Energy from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $83.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective (down previously from $140.00) on shares of Enphase Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. BNP Paribas cut shares of Enphase Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $104.03.

Enphase Energy Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH opened at $66.90 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $100.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.46. The company has a market capitalization of $9.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.05, a PEG ratio of 8.40 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 4.16, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Enphase Energy has a twelve month low of $65.66 and a twelve month high of $141.63.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $380.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $392.51 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Enphase Energy

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ENPH. Chilton Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2,733.3% during the 1st quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 6,975.0% during the third quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 784.8% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 292 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. nVerses Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 11,525.0% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. 72.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

