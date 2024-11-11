Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Sees Large Volume Increase – Should You Buy?

Shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Monday . 124,814 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 40% from the previous session’s volume of 89,245 shares.The stock last traded at $30.40 and had previously closed at $32.00.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 2.3 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Institutional Trading of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 1,488.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 2,976 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $941,000. Finally, Helikon Investments Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Helikon Investments Ltd now owns 502,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $8,232,000 after purchasing an additional 157,042 shares during the period. 1.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima is involved in the distribution and sale of electricity in Argentina. The company was incorporated in 1992 and is based in Buenos Aires, Argentina. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima operates as a subsidiary of Empresa de Energía del Cono Sur SA.

