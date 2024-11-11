Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Price Target Raised to $20.00

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) had its price target upped by Barclays from $19.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.14.

NYSE:ELAN traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 232,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,770,793. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Elanco Animal Health has a fifty-two week low of $10.42 and a fifty-two week high of $18.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.93 and its 200-day moving average is $14.74. The firm has a market cap of $6.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.41.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 6.91%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Harrington bought 3,500 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.85 per share, with a total value of $51,975.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 81,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,204,245.90. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.57% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 70.9% during the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,080,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 448,368 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 35,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Pathstone Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 546,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,032,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Partners LLC lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 915.1% during the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

