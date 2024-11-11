Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Now Covered by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $93.00 price objective on the utilities provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EIX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Edison International from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Edison International from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.75.

Get Edison International alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of EIX opened at $83.10 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm has a market cap of $32.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $84.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.30. Edison International has a 12 month low of $62.21 and a 12 month high of $88.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.13. Edison International had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.38 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 7th were issued a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 91.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 1,362 shares of Edison International stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $115,770.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,687,250. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Adam S. Umanoff sold 25,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.05, for a total transaction of $2,127,657.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,878 shares of company stock worth $4,285,422 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Edison International

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EIX. CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Edison International by 76.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 446,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,073,000 after buying an additional 193,307 shares during the period. Intech Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Edison International by 44.9% in the 1st quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 46,263 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,272,000 after buying an additional 14,346 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in Edison International by 14.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 321,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,744,000 after purchasing an additional 40,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its stake in shares of Edison International by 150.6% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 169,742 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,004,000 after buying an additional 102,000 shares during the last quarter. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.