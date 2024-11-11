Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Purchased by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the period. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. XML Financial LLC increased its stake in Eaton by 5.9% in the third quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 1,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. GSG Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eaton by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSG Advisors LLC now owns 2,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Essex Savings Bank increased its stake in shares of Eaton by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 3,387 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton during the 3rd quarter worth about $407,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Eaton by 33.6% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Eaton from $375.00 to $365.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Mizuho increased their target price on Eaton from $365.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup assumed coverage on Eaton in a research report on Monday, September 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $348.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Eaton from $357.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Eaton from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $343.28.

In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Eaton news, insider Michael Yelton sold 3,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.12, for a total transaction of $950,584.32. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,914 shares in the company, valued at $1,186,411.68. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Craig Arnold sold 61,569 shares of Eaton stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.97, for a total value of $22,224,561.93. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 506,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $182,780,769.20. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 117,745 shares of company stock valued at $39,278,367. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ETN opened at $366.67 on Monday. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $217.61 and a twelve month high of $369.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $144.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.01, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $328.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $319.79.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.37 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 21.97% and a net margin of 15.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.47 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.00%.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company’s Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

