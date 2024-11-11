Dynatrace (NYSE:DT) Price Target Raised to $55.00

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Free Report) had its target price upped by Loop Capital from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report released on Friday,Benzinga reports. Loop Capital currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on DT. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Dynatrace from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.50.

Dynatrace stock opened at $52.89 on Friday. Dynatrace has a 52 week low of $39.42 and a 52 week high of $61.41. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a PE ratio of 96.16, a P/E/G ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.06.

In other Dynatrace news, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares in the company, valued at $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dynatrace news, Director Stephen J. Lifshatz sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 41,471 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,905. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dan Zugelder sold 11,022 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.71, for a total value of $547,903.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 217,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,810,185.15. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 66,022 shares of company stock worth $3,397,904. 0.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DT. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 76.7% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 530 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Dynatrace by 3,813.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new position in Dynatrace in the second quarter worth $26,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynatrace during the second quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Riverview Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Dynatrace by 70.6% during the third quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dynatrace, Inc provides a security platform for multicloud environments in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates Dynatrace, a security platform, which provides application and microservices monitoring, runtime application security, infrastructure monitoring, log management and analytics, digital experience monitoring, digital business analytics, and cloud automation.

